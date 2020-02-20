3 Ways Rihanna Electrified the Fashion and Beauty Industries

Rihanna’s effect on the fashion and beauty industries is undoubtable.

Long acclaimed for her eclectic, edgy style, the Barbados-born singer who turns 32 today, has brought her star power to a number of brands — including Armani, Dior and Manolo Blahnik, to name a few — before delving into her entrepreneurial side.

She made her business foray in 2017, creating her Fenty Beauty line with inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of the brand’s mission. Rihanna launched the brand with an unprecedented 40-shade foundation range — much larger than the average beauty brand offer starting out — and has expanded the range to now include 50 options, setting the new standard that brands have soon after followed.

Rihanna then took that ethos and applied it to the intimates industry, hosting a lingerie fashion show for the second collection of her Savage x Fenty line that challenged beleaguered lingerie giant, Victoria’s Secret.

She’s now bringing her business acumen to luxury fashion with her Fenty fashion label in partnership with LVMH. Just a few months after launching the brand, Rihanna was the recipient of the Urban Luxe Award at the British Fashion Awards in December.

Read More: A Timeline of Rihanna’s Fashion Career

As Rihanna celebrates her 32nd birthday,

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story