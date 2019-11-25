Breaking News
5 Holiday Pop-us to Check Out in New York City

A number of emerging and direct-to-consumer brands setting up shop in New York City this holiday season.
Stoney Clover Lane, The Last Line and Mejuri and more are hosting holiday pop-up shops in the city to create immersive experiences and give shoppers a way to purchase unique or customizable holiday gifts.
The Skimm, for one, is continuing its annual “Celebrate Smarter” holiday content series, bringing the initiative to its first pop-up space to offer more than 150 fashion, accessories and home items, many of which are created by female-founded brands.
From an immersive, maze-like jewelry pop-up shop to a response to the Barneys New York bankruptcy, here are five holiday pop-up shops to check out in New York City.
1. Stoney Clover Lane  

Stoney Clover Lane’s NYC pop-up. 
DANIEL SALEMI

Customizable travel and accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane opened its first New York City pop-up shop for the holiday season where customers can shop from the brand’s full product line of pouches, duffel bags, backpacks and tote bags.
Shoppers can have their purchases customized in-store, choosing from more than 1,000 patches including New York City-themed options. Products range in price from $38 to $148, with patches priced at $10

