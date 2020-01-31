5 Must-See Super Bowl 2020 Commercials to Watch Ahead of the Game

The Super Bowl LIV commercials have already left a mark on the cultural lexicon ahead of Sunday’s game.

A number of companies ranging from beauty to beverages and social media platforms to streaming services have released their Super Bowl commercials prior to Sunday’s match between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, building up buzz for the game and the highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Many high-profile celebrities and notable figures are adding their star power to these commercials, including the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Busy Philipps, Sam Elliott, Lil Nas X and astronaut Nicole Stott, among others.

Scroll on to check out five must-see Super Bowl commercials ahead of Sunday’s game.

1. Olay’s #MakeSpaceForWomen Campaign

Skin-care brand Olay tapped the likes of Katie Couric, Taraji P. Henson, Busy Philipps, comedian Lilly Singh and astronaut Nicole Stott for its #MakeSpaceForWomen commercial, where the women convey a powerful message that there is room in space — and the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — for women.

The commercial also reveals that the brand will donate $1 for every tweet shared with the hashtag.

2. Secret’s ‘The Secret Kicker’

Secret Deodorant’s Super Bowl commercial is a call to end

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story