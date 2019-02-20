7 Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runways of New York Fashion Week

At New York Fashion Week, two distinctive — yet contradictory — fall 2019 fashion trends emerged: dressing up and classic minimalism.

Designers presented a range of fashion trends for fall, from look-at-me bold colors to a clean, classic, more austere sensibility. Notably, after seasons of sneakers, hoodies and graphic T-shirts dominating the trend cycle, for fall, designers feel like dressing up.

Established designers, like Ralph Lauren, presented a collection full of flowing feminine silhouettes, gold sequins and sharp tailoring made for the woman who loves to dress up. Khaite also created a collection full of feminine eveningwear, including a romantic asymmetrical blouse, sheer tulle dresses and billowy sleeves in a dark color palette of burgundy, turquoise and varying hues of brown.

Instead of an “It” color for fall 2019, designers looked to all colors of the rainbow. Newcomer Tomo Koizumi made the case to wear rainbow colors with his first show that nodded to couture with his extreme ruffled dresses.

On the other end of the season’s trend spectrum, classic minimalism was seen in the form of monochromatic color palettes, updated leather dresses and playful pleats.

Jonathan Simkhai and Sally LaPointe showed refined versions of monochromatic dressing, Simkhai with effortless slipdresses over plaid pants and

