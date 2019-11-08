7 Ways the 2019 Holiday Shopping Season Will Be Unique

The stakes are high for the 2019 holiday shopping season.

Notably, the holiday shopping period from Thanksgiving to Christmas is six days shorter than 2018, giving brands and retailers less time to cash in.

To counter the time crunch, retailers and brands have been offering promotions and sales earlier than ever to give shoppers ample time to stock up on their holiday gifts. Cult-favorite skin-care brand Deciem, for one, is offering promotions throughout November.

Read on for seven ways the 2019 holiday shopping season will be different from past years.

Read More: What to Know About Barneys’ Liquidation Sale

1. There’s a Shorter Holiday Shopping Season

Macy’s Herald Square flagship.

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

With Black Friday falling on Nov. 29, the 2019 holiday shopping season is six days shorter than last year’s, meaning brands and retailers have less time to grab shoppers during the traditional holiday shopping period between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Some are countering this by extending the timeframe of the holiday shopping period to begin at the start of November with promotions and savings. RetailMeNot, a savings provider that connects consumer with retailers and brands, unofficially kicked off the holiday shopping season on Nov. 7 with its new shopping “holiday,” Cash Back Day.

2. Consumers Are Shopping Early

As brands and

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story