Breaking News
Home / Fashion / 7 Ways the 2019 Holiday Shopping Season Will Be Unique

7 Ways the 2019 Holiday Shopping Season Will Be Unique

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 18 mins ago

The stakes are high for the 2019 holiday shopping season.
Notably, the holiday shopping period from Thanksgiving to Christmas is six days shorter than 2018, giving brands and retailers less time to cash in.
To counter the time crunch, retailers and brands have been offering promotions and sales earlier than ever to give shoppers ample time to stock up on their holiday gifts. Cult-favorite skin-care brand Deciem, for one, is offering promotions throughout November.
Read on for seven ways the 2019 holiday shopping season will be different from past years.
Read More: What to Know About Barneys’ Liquidation Sale
1. There’s a Shorter Holiday Shopping Season

Macy’s Herald Square flagship. 
JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

With Black Friday falling on Nov. 29, the 2019 holiday shopping season is six days shorter than last year’s, meaning brands and retailers have less time to grab shoppers during the traditional holiday shopping period between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Some are countering this by extending the timeframe of the holiday shopping period to begin at the start of November with promotions and savings. RetailMeNot, a savings provider that connects consumer with retailers and brands, unofficially kicked off the holiday shopping season on Nov. 7 with its new shopping “holiday,” Cash Back Day.
2. Consumers Are Shopping Early
As brands and

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.