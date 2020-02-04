Breaking News
9 New York Fashion Week Events That Are Open to the Public

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 8 mins ago

The New York Fashion Week fall 2020 collections might be lacking a few major designers from its calendar, but a number of public NYFW events are bringing some added buzz to the six-day affair.
Fashion week is seeing a bunch of new pop-up concepts this season geared to attract editors, influencers and the street style set in between shows, including an art exhibit by Pantone, which is celebrating its 2020 Color of the Year (Classic Blue) in an immersive way.
Some designers are also changing up their fashion week strategy, namely Phillip Lim, who is forgoing his traditional runway show for a “house party,” which is open to the public.
Whether you’re attending New York Fashion Week shows or not, read on to learn more on nine public fashion week events to check out this week.
1. Phillip Lim’s “House Party”

Phillip Lim backstage at 3.1 Phillip Lim Fall 2018 
WWD/Shutterstock

Phillip Lim is forgoing the traditional runway show for his fall 2020 collection, instead hosting a relaxed “house party” at his New York store located at 48 Great Jones Street on Feb. 10 from 1 to 8 p.m. — the same date that he would

