Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / A Breakdown of Nastia Liukin’s Colorful Tokyo Olympics Style

A Breakdown of Nastia Liukin’s Colorful Tokyo Olympics Style

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 7 mins ago

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin may not be competing in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but her colorful style has been stealing the spotlight as she provides commentary for the sport.
Liukin — who won five Olympic medals in gymnastics at the 2008 Beijing Games, including gold in the all-around competition — has made an impact on Olympics viewers with her colorful, monochromatic style in bright hues of purple, blue, orange and pink.
“Everything is thought out, really symbolic and very detailed regarding the colors that she’s wearing,” said Liukin’s fashion stylist, Gabriela Tena, who spoke to WWD from Spain. “We try to do a different color for each look so it’s not all the same color and it’s like a color storyboard almost.”
Tena explained that many of Liukin’s colorful looks have a meaning behind them. For Liukin’s first day providing gymnastics commentary for NBC, for example, the Olympic gymnast paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi with her purple Safiyaa pants and matching purple Tom Ford heels that she paired with a white, ruffled Zimmermann top.
“He was a big mentor to her and they met at the 2008 Olympics,” Tena explained. “She wore purple to honor Kobe and Gigi.”

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.