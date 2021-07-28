A Breakdown of Nastia Liukin’s Colorful Tokyo Olympics Style

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin may not be competing in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but her colorful style has been stealing the spotlight as she provides commentary for the sport.

Liukin — who won five Olympic medals in gymnastics at the 2008 Beijing Games, including gold in the all-around competition — has made an impact on Olympics viewers with her colorful, monochromatic style in bright hues of purple, blue, orange and pink.

“Everything is thought out, really symbolic and very detailed regarding the colors that she’s wearing,” said Liukin’s fashion stylist, Gabriela Tena, who spoke to WWD from Spain. “We try to do a different color for each look so it’s not all the same color and it’s like a color storyboard almost.”

Tena explained that many of Liukin’s colorful looks have a meaning behind them. For Liukin’s first day providing gymnastics commentary for NBC, for example, the Olympic gymnast paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi with her purple Safiyaa pants and matching purple Tom Ford heels that she paired with a white, ruffled Zimmermann top.

“He was a big mentor to her and they met at the 2008 Olympics,” Tena explained. “She wore purple to honor Kobe and Gigi.”

