A Homecoming, and a New Chapter for Marques’ Almeida

LONDON — A lot has changed for Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida since the arrival of their daughter Maria, and the 300,000 euro cash injection and mentorship they received after winning the second edition of the LVMH Prize.

One thing, however, remains the same. They always spend their summers in Portugal with the family, while supervising the production of the new season’s merchandise. Almost everything from Marques’ Almeida is made in Portugal.

The brand is arguably one of the most successful LVMH Prize winners to date: It boasts 85 stockists worldwide, while a new web site with a better shopping experience, and pre-owned items is set to launch at the end of this month. The brand’s signature distressed denim, oversize down jackets and chunky boots are street style staples widely seen on showgoers.

The couple, who are returning to London Fashion Week after showing in Paris for two seasons, realizes that if they want to sustain growth, the brand needs to do things differently.

Marques’ Almeida dipped into see-now-buy-now with its spring 2019 collection and now the designers want to experiment with a direct-to-consumer approach and to swing the spotlight onto the end consumer. During an interview Marques said she wants to put the focus on

