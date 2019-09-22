Breaking News
Home / Fashion / ‘A New Awareness’ Spotlights Sustainable Fashion in Milan

‘A New Awareness’ Spotlights Sustainable Fashion in Milan

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 19 mins ago

MILAN — The Milanese might not have taken to the streets to shout about climate change over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean they’re not thinking about it — or committing to change. During Milan Fashion Week, designers, campaigners and eco-advocates got together at the 10 Corso Como outlet space for a multiday exhibition of sustainable ideas and collaborations.
The exhibition, “A New Awareness,” was organized by Sara Sozzani Maino, head of Vogue Talents and Vogue Italia deputy editor for special fashion projects, who brought on board 10 Corso Como, Fashion Revolution Italy, Politecnico di Milano School of Management and WRAD Living.
“We wanted to bring ‘behind the scenes’ work to the forefront, talk about the suppliers, the fashion industry workers. We want to help from the bottom up,” said Dr. Hakan Karaosman, researcher at Politecnico di Milano School of Management, during a walkthrough of the space.
He said young consumers are not only buying less than their elders, they’re asking more questions about what they are buying, too. Their purchasing habits are shaped by intangible values like diversity, equality and transparency, “and they need answers,” he said.
By 2025, Karaosman added, Generations Y and Z will represent 45 percent of luxury goods consumption,

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.