‘A New Awareness’ Spotlights Sustainable Fashion in Milan

MILAN — The Milanese might not have taken to the streets to shout about climate change over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean they’re not thinking about it — or committing to change. During Milan Fashion Week, designers, campaigners and eco-advocates got together at the 10 Corso Como outlet space for a multiday exhibition of sustainable ideas and collaborations.

The exhibition, “A New Awareness,” was organized by Sara Sozzani Maino, head of Vogue Talents and Vogue Italia deputy editor for special fashion projects, who brought on board 10 Corso Como, Fashion Revolution Italy, Politecnico di Milano School of Management and WRAD Living.

“We wanted to bring ‘behind the scenes’ work to the forefront, talk about the suppliers, the fashion industry workers. We want to help from the bottom up,” said Dr. Hakan Karaosman, researcher at Politecnico di Milano School of Management, during a walkthrough of the space.

He said young consumers are not only buying less than their elders, they’re asking more questions about what they are buying, too. Their purchasing habits are shaped by intangible values like diversity, equality and transparency, “and they need answers,” he said.

By 2025, Karaosman added, Generations Y and Z will represent 45 percent of luxury goods consumption,

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story