A New Cult, Downtown Fashion Label Emerges

It’s just past 10 p.m. in a Pratt Institute workroom, and Sophie Andes-Gascon and Claire McKinney have arrived from their day jobs to begin sewing charms and knitting fisherman yarn for their fashion week entrée.

On Sept. 12, the duo — longtime collaborators of downtown label Maryam Nassir Zadeh, earning them status in a niche circle of art-leaning fashion folk — will launch their own label, SC103, with a show to be held at a gallery space in Greenwich Village.

Former classmates in Pratt’s fashion design program and current roommates (103 being their building number), McKinney and Andes-Gascon began working on the collection last July out of their apartment. So eager to make their mark, they had already finished two racks worth of designs, with models cast and fitted, by the six-week mark.

SC103 designers Sophie Andes-Gascon (left) and Claire McKinney (right) in their Brooklyn apartment.

Christian DeFonte/Courtesy Photo

As the hours begin to creep late into the night, Andes-Gascon and McKinney buzz along. “This is the 7 p.m.-to-2 a.m. gig, it’s been the most fun we’ve had in a very long time,” said Andes-Gascon, who spends her days working on the design team at a contemporary bohemian New York label. She and McKinney have

