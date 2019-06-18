Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Achilles Ion Gabriel Named Creative Director of Camper Lab

Achilles Ion Gabriel Named Creative Director of Camper Lab

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

LONDON — Camper has tapped Finnish-born footwear designer Achilles Ion Gabriel to be its new creative director for Camper Lab, WWD has learned.
As part of the role, he will oversee the design team as well as brand communications and store designs for Camper Lab, which is a more “progressive,” experimental range by the Spanish label.
Ion Gabriel, who previously worked for the likes of Marni and Sunnei and also has his own footwear label dubbed Ion, will present his first collection in January as part of the fall 2020 season.
He said he was drawn to Camper’s heritage in shoemaking and the “creative design possibilities” the role has to offer.
The announcement of his hiring comes after former creative director Romain Kremer stepped down, earlier this month.
“Achilles is one of the most talented shoe designers of our time. I have always admired his work,” added Miguel Fluxà Ortí, chief executive officer of Camper.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.