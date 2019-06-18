Achilles Ion Gabriel Named Creative Director of Camper Lab

LONDON — Camper has tapped Finnish-born footwear designer Achilles Ion Gabriel to be its new creative director for Camper Lab, WWD has learned.

As part of the role, he will oversee the design team as well as brand communications and store designs for Camper Lab, which is a more “progressive,” experimental range by the Spanish label.

Ion Gabriel, who previously worked for the likes of Marni and Sunnei and also has his own footwear label dubbed Ion, will present his first collection in January as part of the fall 2020 season.

He said he was drawn to Camper’s heritage in shoemaking and the “creative design possibilities” the role has to offer.

The announcement of his hiring comes after former creative director Romain Kremer stepped down, earlier this month.

“Achilles is one of the most talented shoe designers of our time. I have always admired his work,” added Miguel Fluxà Ortí, chief executive officer of Camper.

