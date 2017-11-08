Activewear Brands Flex Muscles in Russia

MOSCOW — While long synonymous with athletic prowess, Russia is rapidly catching up with the worldwide craze for branded activewear and ath-leisure.

Under Armour recently opened its first Russian store in the Metropolis shopping mall in Moscow, saying it spies “huge potential” in the vast nation and is planning on further retail expansion in the capital city, Saint Petersburg and Ekaterinburg.

The opening comes after Nike opened a flagship in Moscow last March that is dwarfed only by its London and New York outposts, and rival Adidas opened a flagship for its Originals brand.

“Russia is witnessing great growth of interest toward fitness and healthy lifestyle, which becomes essential for more and more people, especially in big cities, but also in regions,” said Oleg Tsai, managing director of Under Armour Russia.

He cited data from РБК (RBC Information System) that forecasts 11 percent growth in Russia’s fitness industry this year, and noted that outdoor training is particularly popular — as the presence of pull-up bars and other workout apparatuses in most public parks attest.

Tsai allowed that the economic slowdown, particularly sharp in 2016, saw the value of activewear sales sink as shoppers sought products at the lowest possible price. However, he noted that an

