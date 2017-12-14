Adidas Disbands Digital Sports Business Unit, Leaving 74 Staff Jobs in Question

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 24 mins ago

ADIDAS REALIGNS: Adidas has discontinued its Digital Sports business unit, calling into question 74 staff jobs.
The business unit was the driving force behind the development of wearable technology, consisting of technology experts in the fields of data science, experience design, algorithm development and software and hardware engineering. Adidas first ventured into the wearable area in 2001 with the launch of sensor-enabled footwear.
Asked about the layoffs, an Adidas spokeswoman said, “I don’t know that ‘layoff’ is the right word.” The 74 staffers worked out of a few Adidas offices including Portland, Ore.; Germany; China, and other parts of the U.S. Conversations will be held with each of them about “hopefully finding them other places in the organization,” an Adidas spokeswoman said.
The redefined strategy is in line with Adidas chief executive officer Kasper Rorsted’s plans for more digital experiences. The realignment will entail the company consolidating some of its apps to focus on its two most powerful platforms Runtastic and its relaunched Adidas app. The latter is an AI-enabled shopping app that is meant to offer a more personalized consumer experience that was introduced last month at Dreamforce.
Adidas acquired the Austrian app maker Runtastic for a reported $240 million n August 2015.

