Adidas Opens Largest Originals Store Globally in Chicago With Focus on Local Community

Thursday’s opening of the Adidas Originals flagship in Chicago will be the largest in the world, and the seventh one in the U.S.

With nearly 5,000 square feet of shoppable space, the 10,000-square-foot store at 1532 North Milwaukee Avenue is taking a hyper-local approach. In the never-ending chase to bridge the online community with the in-store experience, the company is playing up the city’s heritage through design accents. A fitting room reflects the materials and route of the L train, with walls wrapped with ribbed brush steel reminiscent of the elevated line’s cars. There is also a bench that is modeled after the ones found in all CTA stations.

The city’s transit system was also the inspiration for custom signs displayed throughout the store, which are similar to the ones displayed on the L train line and in its stations. The Adidas versions direct shoppers to silhouettes from the brand’s past, highlighting the year each model made its debut and other information. Wednesday night’s opening party, featured performances from BJ The Chicago Kid, Knox Fortune and DJ ELZ. The site is near two other streetwear and sneaker stores, RSVP Gallery and Saint Alfred.

A Community Wall will highlight local events, concerts and releases

