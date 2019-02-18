Breaking News
Adidas Originals Unveils Collaboration With Ji Won Choi

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 mins ago

TAKE FIVE: New York-based Korean fashion designer Ji Won Choi is the latest emerging talent Adidas Originals tapped to design a capsule women’s ready-to-wear collection.
“The idea was to take the very classic Adidas tracksuit and reinterpret it with my aesthetic in five different ways. I took the very iconic Adidas stripes and repeated it everywhere to create a consistent and cohesive visual language and merge it with the sportiness and playfulness of the brand,” Choi explained during the presentation.
The clothes were shown in a huge basement near Camden market during London Fashion Week. A colorful 3-D maze was built and models walked up and down on interconnected staircases as in an infinite loop.
Alex Weiland, the director of special projects at Adidas who discovered Choi on Instagram, said it’s “important for us to give a new platform for young designers. London has such an appetite for emerging design talents. So we decide to take her here.”
She said the first drop is slated for Feb. 23 at retailers including Kith, Dover Street Market and Barneys New York. A second drop in a black-and-white colorway will happen in May.

