Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Adidas Prematurely Ends Partnership With AC Milan Soccer Club

Adidas Prematurely Ends Partnership With AC Milan Soccer Club

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

GAME OVER: All good things come to an end.
After 20 years of partnership, Adidas and the AC Milan soccer club are parting ways, mutually agreeing to prematurely terminate the sponsorship deal at the end of the current season.
The agreement between the two parties began on July 1998 after previous partnerships, and was scheduled to run until 2023.
AC Milan released a statement on Tuesday thanking the German company for “the consolidated relationship,” which saw Adidas’ trademark three stripes shine on the club’s signature red-and-black jerseys during 12 trophy ceremonies, including two UEFA Champions League titles; one FIFA World Club Cup; two European Super Cups; three Italian League titles; three Italian League Super Cups, and an Italian Cup.
AC Milan also said a new sponsor will be named, starting from July 2018. The club confirmed it has already signed a new deal “with a sports manufacturer for a global technical sponsorship and dual branded licensing partnership” but will disclose details only “in the coming months.”
According to the Italian press, Puma will succeed Adidas in the role. In the last couple of weeks, Under Armour was also rumored to be on the shortlist of the possible candidates to the sponsorship.
The Milanese soccer team has recently

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.