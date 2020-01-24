Breaking News
Aerie Welcomes New AerieReal Role Models With Festive, Instagram-friendly Dinner

NEW YORK — Pink and purple flowers, mini Polaroid cameras, a makeshift step-and-repeat made from rainbow-colored envelopes and lots of positive affirmations filled The Blond, an upscale eatery in Manhattan’s Little Italy Thursday night. 
Aerie’s “Changing the Course” dinner, a sit-down party for about 100 people, was celebrating the spring 2020 AerieReal role models. The campaign may focus on so-called “real women” modeling the intimates brand sans airbrushing. But the talk of the night was on things like positivity, gratitude and vision boards. 
“This is like the most positive environment that you could ever be in,” Manuela Barón, one of the new role models, a visual artist who makes sustainable fashion from things like discarded magazines, told WWD. “Everyone is so nice and so uplifting.”
All 13 role models — actress Lana Condor, Broadway performer Ali Stroker, scientist Keiana Cavé, model and actress Hari Nef, DJ Tiff McFierce, actress Beanie Feldstein, entrepreneur Dre Thomas and Barón, in addition to returning role models, British model Iskra Lawrence, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, snowboarder Brenna Huckaby, YouTube star Molly Burke and business coach Jenna Kutcher — were there, wearing some form of Aerie or American Eagle and matching gold-plated necklaces that read “role model.” 
So was Jennifer

