After Five Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Changed Me

As anyone who has attended Fashion Week for a decade-plus can tell you, there are only a few shows each New York season that get people buzzing.

Most New York fashion shows tend to be de rigueur, with practical, wearable collections with interest created through a marketing blitz presented alongside the runways (Cheetos, anyone?). But industry members who WWD has talked with over the past week have said this NYFW has been an exception. Young, emerging designers — as well as established ones — have generated the kind of excitement not seen in years.

But nothing seemed to create more buzz than Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty invite. The invitation itself was cryptic with the location stated as “Brooklyn.” Only the night before was it revealed that the event would take place at the Barclays Center and that there would be musical performances — and notably, that guests’ phones would be “locked” and all photography would be prohibited as the show would be streaming exclusively on Amazon come Sept. 20.

It was Tuesday at 8:10 p.m., the second to last day of New York Fashion Week, when I entered the Barclays Center with my colleague Leigh Nordstrom. Coincidental as it may be, last year it

