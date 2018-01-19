Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Alaska Airlines and Luly Yang Unveil New Uniforms in Sea-Tac Hangar

Alaska Airlines and Luly Yang Unveil New Uniforms in Sea-Tac Hangar

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

FLYING HIGH: Alaska Airlines gave independent designer Luly Yang one tall order — creating uniforms for 19,000 Alaska, Virgin America and Horizon Air employees.
The Seattle-based company unveiled her creations during a fashion show in Alaska’s Sea-Tac hangar with employees walking a runway to showcase 90-plus garments and accessories. They were playing to a familiar crowd — thousands of other employees.
The company had reason to celebrate since the Federal Aviation Administration just approved a single operating certificate earlier this week, greenlighting the integration of the two airlines. Alaska closed its $2.6 billion purchase of Virgin America about a year ago.
Thousands of employees have been surveyed about their preferences, needs and suggestions, and focus groups were also held. More than anything, staffers asked for more pockets and seasonless silhouettes that flattered a variety of body types. To accommodate the ever-changing climates that airline crews travel to, the new uniforms are meant to be layered. Yang reportedly went undercover for six months in 2016, flying Alaska Airlines and quizzing employees about their uniforms under the premise that she was working on a research project. Their new looks will be officially rolled out starting in late 2019. But next week 130 pilots, flight attendants,

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.