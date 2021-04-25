Alber Elbaz Dies at 59

Alber Elbaz, the designer best known for his spectacular rejuvenation of Lanvin from 2001 to 2015, died on Saturday at the American Hospital in Paris. He was 59.

His death was confirmed by Compagnie Financière Richemont, his joint venture partner in AZ Factory, his latest fashion venture.

The cause of death has yet to be communicated.

An ebullient character prized for his couture-like craft, Elbaz took a five-year hiatus after being ousted from Lanvin and just launched AZ Factory, hinged on solutions-driven fashions, entertainment and tech.

While his name was not on the label, the startup was steeped in Elbaz’s personality, humor, and his inimitable flair for soigné fashions.

“I have lost not only a colleague but a beloved friend,” Richemont founder and chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement, expressing his shock and sadness at Elbaz’s sudden passing.

“Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry’s brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity,” Rupert said. “He was a man of exceptional warmth and talent, and his singular vision, sense of beauty and empathy leave an indelible impression.

“It was a great privilege watching Alber in his last endeavor as he worked to realize

