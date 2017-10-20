Breaking News
Alber Elbaz to be Interviewed in the Dark at Vogue Fashion Festival

BLACKOUT: A face-to-face with guest of honor Karl Lagerfeld and a conversation in pitch black with Alber Elbaz figure among the  lineup for the second edition of the Vogue Fashion Festival, scheduled to run Nov. 24 and 25 at the Hôtel Potocki in Paris. There are also a number of heavy-hitter executives from the fashion and beauty worlds set to participate in the program of round tables and master classes.
Among them, Kering chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault will share his views on the evolution of the luxury market in general, investment strategy and the options for the international luxury group following the strong development of its brands. Designer Demna Gvasalia will be interviewed by Loïc Prigent about the transformation of Balenciaga under his creative leadership. And Nicolas Hieronimus, deputy chief executive at L’Oréal, will address the topic of how large cosmetics groups are adapting to the digital age.
Among other timely subjects, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus will be interviewed by Jennifer Neyt on the subject of using social media to develop a brand’s visual identity, and Dan Thawley is to talk conscious luxury with Nadja Swarovski, executive committee member of Swarovski, which is sponsoring the event.
 

