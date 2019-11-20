Alex Mill Launches Kids’ Collection for Holiday

Alex Mill, which is headed by Alex Drexler, son of Millard “Mickey” Drexler, is launching a kids’ collection for holiday, starting Nov. 20.

The boys’ and girls’ line, in sizes 2, 4 and 6, will retail from $50 to $145, and includes a T for $50, flannel shirt for $98, garment-dyed work jacket for $125, and jumpsuit for $145.

The collection is available exclusively at alexmill.com. The line is designed as quintessential mini “uniforms for individuals.”

Somsack Sikhounmuong, cofounder and creative director of Alex Mill, said, “This kids’ holiday capsule was inspired by our favorite one-year-old, Alex’s daughter, Frankie — we couldn’t resist shrinking some of our most loved Alex Mill pieces down for kids. The jumpsuit and the work jacket were the first ideas, and then we added a shirt and T to round it out. We wanted to keep it small and special — something different for the holiday season that makes us smile.”

Alex Mill launched in 2012 and makes timeless, core styles for women and men.



