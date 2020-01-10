Creative director Sarah Burton headed north, to the rough, romantic terrain of the English and Scottish countryside for a line of sharp, military-inspired tailoring, rich fabrics and embellishment. She worked Donegal tweeds into topcoats and jewel-toned duchess satin into elegant suits for a collection that mixed the wild with the restrained.
Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.
Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)
- Alexander McQueen Men’s Fall 2020 Preview - January 10, 2020
- Nike, Gucci and Moschino Drop Collections for the Year of the Rat - January 9, 2020
- Pitti Uomo Street Style Fall 2020 - January 9, 2020