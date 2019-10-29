Alexander Wang to Launch ‘Potty Talk’ Series With Quibi and RadicalMedia

BATHROOM HUMOR: Alexander Wang is known for his fashion week parties as much as his shows, so the designer’s decision to launch a celebrity talk series from the restrooms of velvet-roped events sort of adds up.

Through a deal with Quibi, Wang will be the host of “Potty Talk,” chats that will be produced by RadicalMedia. The New York-based designer will be joined by a guest host for each episode serving as bathroom attendants to his bold-named friends. Their exchanges will include conversations, games and “bathroom banter” — whatever that means. Press material hailing the new series noted how the bathroom is “a safe haven where one can find refuge from the crowds, let their guard down and have a private place to let loose and gossip.” Quibi has a well-connected partner with Wang, who shared the Potty Talk news with his 334,0000 Instagram followers Tuesday morning.

Wang is among the bevy of designers and fashion personalities to have his own YouTube channel. Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell and Alexa Chung have joined forces with YouTube to create their own video platforms in recent months. Wang has never been one to follow any fashion rules strictly by the book.Wang took a democratized approach

