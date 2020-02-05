Breaking News
Alice + Olivia Teams Up With Lakwena, London-Based Artist, for Capsule

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet has teamed with London-based artist Lakwena Maciver (who goes by her first name) to advance the artist’s bold messages of empowerment in recognition of International Women’s Day 2020 on March 8 and Women’s History Month.
Bendet and Lakwena have partnered on a limited-edition collaboration that brings Lakwena’s signature murals to life across a capsule collection of apparel.
In the past, Bendet has collaborated with such artists as Keith Haring, Domingo Zapata, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Donald Robertson.
The new capsule puts optimism at the forefront. The Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet x Lakwena collection takes some of Lakwena’s bold statements such as “Raise Your Hopes,” “Lift You Higher,” and “Power,” and transforms them into wearable art.
“I love the positivity and graphic beauty of Lakwena’s artwork,” said Bendet. “Each of her works are visual symbols of strength and optimism.”

“Still I Rise,” at the <span class=”st”>Sebastian County J</span>uvenile Detention Center in Fort Smith, Ark., by Lakwena. 

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet will donate 10 percent of sales to LifeWay Network, a global organization fighting to end human trafficking by raising consciousness and providing safe spaces and mentorship to survivors. Bendet has joined her friend Nicky Hilton Rothschild in supporting

