Aliza Licht’s Podcast Doling Out Career Advice Under Way

Aliza Licht, the brand marketing and digital executive, who penned the book “Leave Your Mark,” has launched her podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and other outlets.

The 15-episode season serves up career advice, inspiration and honest talk from Licht and guests who include Danielle Bernstein of @weworewhat; author Nicole Lapin of “Becoming Super Woman”; Rachel Blumenthal, founder and chief executive officer of Rockets of Awesome; Patti Cohen, former executive vice president of public relations and communications at Donna Karan International, and Licht’s former boss; Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, cofounder of Gilt and GlamSquad; John Demsey, executive group president at the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., and Jill Kargman, who did the TV series “Odd Mom Out.”

Among the topics explored are how to become a major fashion influencer; pursuing your passion even when you can’t find a job; how to build a successful online brand from scratch; how to change career midlife; working your way to the top and why it sometimes pays to make a lateral move, and crushing imposter syndrome to do what you love.

Licht’s “Leave Your Mark” podcast is available now.

Courtesy shot

There will be a new 30- to 45-minute podcast every Sunday night.

Licht said she’s already recorded the whole 15-episode

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story