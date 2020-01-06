Breaking News
Home / Fashion / All the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners

All the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

The first awards show of the 2020 season is here.
The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards are honoring Hollywood’s buzziest names across film and television, with Netflix leading the pack with 34 total nominations. The awards show is recognizing the work of a number of veteran actors — including the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson, to name a few — in addition to relative newcomers like Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt.
See all of the red carpet looks from the 2020 Golden Globes here.
Read on for the complete list of 2020 Golden Globes winners, updated live as each category is announced. 
Best Motion Picture — Drama
“1917”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Marriage Story”
“The Two Popes”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”
Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger – “Judy”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Christian Bale – “Ford v Ferrari”
Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”
Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Popes”
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.