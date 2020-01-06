All the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners

The first awards show of the 2020 season is here.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards are honoring Hollywood’s buzziest names across film and television, with Netflix leading the pack with 34 total nominations. The awards show is recognizing the work of a number of veteran actors — including the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson, to name a few — in addition to relative newcomers like Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt.

See all of the red carpet looks from the 2020 Golden Globes here.

Read on for the complete list of 2020 Golden Globes winners, updated live as each category is announced.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale – “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or

