Given the sheer number — and popularity — of the Kardashian-Jenner-West family’s fashion and beauty brands, they’ve proven they are a force to be reckoned with outside the entertainment arena, building businesses that compete with the biggest brands in the market. And they’re only just getting started.

In 2019, the reality TV clan marked significant milestones for their respective businesses — most notably Kylie Jenner selling a majority stake of her Kylie Cosmetics brand to Coty Inc. for $600 million — and they also laid down the groundwork to continue expanding their empires by filing a number of new fashion and beauty trademarks.

From Kendall Jenner’s first beauty venture to the youngest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children getting in on the family business, here are all the Kardashian-Jenner-West fashion and beauty brands in the works.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala 2019.

Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Twenty-two-year-old Kylie Jenner arguably had the busiest year out of her entire family. She had one of the biggest M&A beauty deals of the year, selling a 51 percent stake of her Kylie Cosmetics business to Coty Inc. for $600 million. Through the deal, it was revealed that

