Amanda Stanton Brings Lani the Label to Bloomingdale’s

Influencer Amanda Stanton is bringing her fashion line to Bloomingdale’s.
The former “The Bachelor” contestant launched Lani the Label last year with a direct-to-consumer platform and focus on boutique retail relationships. Stanton is now expanding her retail presence with an 11-piece spring collection that launched exclusively at two Bloomingdale’s doors — in New York City and Sherman Oaks, Calif. — and will arrive at the retailer’s web site later this month.
In its first year, Lani the Label reached nearly $600,000 in e-commerce sales, said Stanton. She expects that number to grow in 2020, due, in part, to the Bloomingdale’s partnership.
“For 2020, we’re projecting at least $2 million between our e-comm site and wholesale platforms,” said Stanton.
In an e-mail, Arielle Siboni, Bloomingdale’s digital fashion director for ready-to-wear, called Stanton “a great role model for women” whose line will resonate with Bloomingdale’s Millennial customers.
