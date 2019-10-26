Breaking News
American Dream: What to Know About New Jersey’s Supersized Shopping Mall

After more than a decade in development, American Dream has finally opened its doors to the public.
In a week where the Tristate area saw the opening of Nordstrom’s first New York City flagship, now the long-awaited American Dream $5 billion supersized shopping mall is open to the public, taking up a 3 million-square-foot outpost in East Rutherford, N.J.
American Dream is in a way the East Coast’s answer to the Midwest’s Mall of America — and is created by the same real estate developers, Triple Five Group — boasting entertainment offerings like an indoor water park, amusement park, NHL regulation size ice rink and an indoor snow park, as well as roughly 450 retailers that will open by spring 2020.
From the 18 acres of entertainment activities to the 60-foot fountain that converts into a fashion runway, here is everything you need to know about American Dream.
Shopping

While many of American Dream’s stores won’t be open until spring 2020, the complex touts more than 450 retail outposts, including The Collection, its two-floor luxury shopping zone.
Among The Collection’s 100 retail stores are Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Moncler, Saint Laurent and Hermès, which is opening an

