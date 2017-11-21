Breaking News
AMI Alexandre Mattiussi to Unveil Men’s Pre-collection

Fashion Style Editor

MISSING LINK: “I see it as a new chapter, we have in place very strong teams for both development and design and are ready to work to this new rhythm,” said AMI’s Alexandre Mattiussi, who, seven years after launching his men’s brand, is entering the pre-collection game.
Mattiussi described the line, which will launch in May, as a “nice midseason wardrobe,” mixing in bestsellers like the label’s outerwear and jersey items.
“It’s about bringing it back to something very masculine and casual, and very easy and light, with denim elements, and playing on khaki with touches of pale yellow and red,” said the designer, who has no plans to launch women’s despite the success of his recent women’s capsule for Le Bon Marché’s global site 24 Sèvres. “I have ideas for women’s wear, but I still like the idea that AMI is a men’s wear brand that is attractive to women who like to go and shop from the men’s line,” he said.
 

A look from AMI’s pre-collection line set to launch in May. 
Courtesy

With merchandise sporting the label’s “Ami de Coeur” logo in demand, the designer, for a capsule slated for early next year, will also be relaunching another logo: his smiley emoticon

