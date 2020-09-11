An Exclusive Look Into Marina Moscone Spring 2021

Sunday marks the first official day of New York Fashion Week’s spring 2021 season, set to be an unprecedented series of collections shown digitally, physically — socially distanced or without bystanders — or not at all. In the last seven months, the world has experienced global turmoil and hardships; the fashion industry, with its usual hamster wheel of newness, was forced to stop and slow down immensely. For many, the time has been crucial to step back and understand how the industry should move forward, with important conversations about the fashion calendar, the wholesale model, sustainability and equality all at the forefront.

Throughout the resort season and in the weeks following, designers worldwide have made decisions based on what’s important for their businesses. The New York calendar is split — a lineup of new and expected talents is scheduled to show through the 16th while New York’s marquee designers, Michael Kors included, have their sights set on mid-October. Even Council of Fashion Designers of America chairman Tom Ford does not anticipate a traditional runway season returning until at least fall 2021 (for the spring 2022 season).

Regardless of date, time or format, a shared value among designers big and small is

