Andreja Pejic to Be Represented by Ford Models

FORD MODELS TAPS PEJIC: Andreja Pejic has joined Ford Models as the agency’s first openly transgender model.

Raised in Australia as a war refugee from former Yugoslavia, the 26-year-old Pejic is the first transgender model to have been profiled in Vogue, to appear on a GQ cover and to front an ad campaign for Make Up For Ever.

She was the first model to make a successful career in both womenswear and menswear and to be featured on both boards of her modeling agency. Before coming out as a trans woman in late 2013, Pejic was known as the first completely androgynous model. She will be represented by Ford Models women’s board.

Pejic was discovered in 2007 while working at McDonald’s and gained recognition after her 2010 Paris Vogue feature styled by Carine Roitfeld, where she was dressed in women’s wear and photographed by Mert & Marcus. She went on to walk in top runway shows such as John Galliano, Marc Jacobs, Raf Simons, Paul Smith, and Jean Paul Gaultier, where she opened the show in women’s haute couture and closed the show in a man’s suit. During London Fashion Week in February 2015, Pejic made her first runway appearance as a female for

