Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Angela Missoni, Marcus Wainwright Swap Tips on Authenticity

Angela Missoni, Marcus Wainwright Swap Tips on Authenticity

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

For the heads of multimillion-dollar fashion companies — one decades old, another still in its teens — heritage is key to building a brand that lasts.
Missoni creative director Angela Missoni and Rag & Bone chief executive officer, founder and creative director Marcus Wainwright shared the stage at WSJ Magazine’s D.Luxe conference, taking place Wednesday in Laguna Beach, Calif., to talk about their respective brands finding commonality while remaining independent firms.
For Missoni, whose parents founded the company, maintaining the heritage is largely in her blood, she said. “I [was] born with it,” she said. “I grow with it.”
Still, evolving a brand and growing with the customer base is important to remaining relevant, Missoni said of the business, which did $177 million last year in revenue.
“For me, [being] multigenerational is very important,” she said. “I always try to keep the collections, even if you have proportion, but something that my daughter can wear. My mother can wear.”
Wainwright, who took on the full ceo title after co-ceo David Neville parted ways with the firm last year, said Rag & Bone stays true to its roots in creating the perfect pair of jeans.
“I ended up one day in Tompkinsville, Kentucky in a very old

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.