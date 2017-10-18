Angela Missoni, Marcus Wainwright Swap Tips on Authenticity

For the heads of multimillion-dollar fashion companies — one decades old, another still in its teens — heritage is key to building a brand that lasts.

Missoni creative director Angela Missoni and Rag & Bone chief executive officer, founder and creative director Marcus Wainwright shared the stage at WSJ Magazine’s D.Luxe conference, taking place Wednesday in Laguna Beach, Calif., to talk about their respective brands finding commonality while remaining independent firms.

For Missoni, whose parents founded the company, maintaining the heritage is largely in her blood, she said. “I [was] born with it,” she said. “I grow with it.”

Still, evolving a brand and growing with the customer base is important to remaining relevant, Missoni said of the business, which did $177 million last year in revenue.

“For me, [being] multigenerational is very important,” she said. “I always try to keep the collections, even if you have proportion, but something that my daughter can wear. My mother can wear.”

Wainwright, who took on the full ceo title after co-ceo David Neville parted ways with the firm last year, said Rag & Bone stays true to its roots in creating the perfect pair of jeans.

“I ended up one day in Tompkinsville, Kentucky in a very old

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story