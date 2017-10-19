Breaking News
Angela Missoni Parties in L.A. With Quincy Jones, Saks Fifth Avenue

Angela Missoni had a busy two days in Los Angeles celebrating two milestones in her career. On Tuesday, the designer was celebrated by her longtime friend Quincy Jones at his Bel-Air home to mark her 20th year as the creative director of Missoni.
About 60 close friends and family members, including Rashida Jones, Jennifer Missoni, Fergie, Kelly Lynch and Mitch Glazer, Alex Israel, China Chow, Amber Valletta and Jo Champa gathered in Jones’ den for cocktails and a few surprise performances from his musical protégés on a shiny grand piano.

Fergie 
Arna Bajraktarevic

Sheléa Frazier kicked off the evening by asking Missoni, “Which women do you think rock? I’m taking requests.” “Well, I love Whitney Houston,” replied the designer, prompting Frazier to take to the piano for a rendition of “Saving All My Love for You.”
Meanwhile, the group explored Jones’ memento-filled den, which included sketches of Paul McCartney and his various golden records to commemorate record-setting sales for albums such as “Thriller.”
“Look, he has an E.G.O.T.,” said artist Rosson Crow, pointing to a side table that casually displayed an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.
But Jones, who was wearing a Missoni sweater and pointed to the Missoni coasters dotting the tables,

