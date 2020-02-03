Anna Sui to Be Awarded Medal of Honor by the National Arts Club

Anna Sui will be awarded the Medal of Honor by the National Arts Club on March 6.

Sui is being recognized by the NAC’s president, board of governors, and the fashion committee for her outstanding achievements and career in fashion. The ceremony will be held at the NAC clubhouse at 15 Gramercy Park South in New York at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s such an honor and such a thrill, especially when you see the list of people who have received this award. It’s kind of surprising,” said Sui on Monday.

Previous honorees for fashion have been Geoffrey Beene, Carolina Herrera, Betsey Johnson, Patricia Field, Iris Apfel, and Narciso Rodriguez. In other fields, winners have included Ang Lee, Benny Goodman, Lynn Redgrave, Toni Morrison, Tennessee Williams, Ed Ruscha, Louise Nevelson, Arthur Miller, John Irving, and Leonard Bernstein.

Sui said she found out about the award around the holidays. She said she’s only been to the National Arts Club three times. “Most of the time I’m ooh’ing and aah’ing over that Tiffany bar. It’s really kind of a treasure,” she said.

Speakers for the evening will include William Ivey Long, costume designer and past Medal of Honor recipient, and Barbara Gifford, assistant curator at The Museum of Arts

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story