Anna’s Family: Back in the Day

With a retrospective of Anna Sui’s work about to open at New York’s Museum of Art and Design, members of her creative and in-house family reminisce about how it all started.

Thomas Miller: When I started working with Anna 30 years ago, we were working in her apartment on 7th Avenue and 16th Street. So even Anna was getting on her hands and knees and taping up boxes. We were all doing everything.

Garren: Back in [the early] days, all the supermodels had haircuts, and they were all special. Those girls really modeled and they had fun on the runway. Then we went through the period where everyone clumped down the runway. And then it just got very soldier like, you know, so it’s showing the clothes. So it’s been through a lot of transitions, so through all the times, in and out, Anna’s really stayed true to her beliefs and her thing. That’s what’s great about it. It’s definitely Anna Sui. It’s not trying to find someone else. It’s perfectly there.

Akiko Mamitsuka: A friend of mine was working with Anna before me.…And then she was calling me, they said, “Anna needs help.” And I just started — 31 years ago.

