Anya Hindmarch Makes ‘No Plastic’ Statement During London Fashion Week

LONDON — When Anya Hindmarch released her first “I am Not a Plastic Bag” tote in 2007 she took the market by storm.

More than a decade later, the idea that “when you throw something away there is really no away” kept lingering in her head, so as awareness around sustainability issues, plastic consumption in particular, starts to increase, she wanted to re-release her famous totes and make an even bolder statement.

This time around she renamed the project to “I am a Plastic Bag” and created graphic patterned totes using recycled plastic.

It was a project that’s been a long time coming, as Hindmarch has been working hard to refine the manufacturing process and create a high-quality canvas made out of recycled plastic bottles.

“The bottles are chipped and melted into pellets, which is then made into a fiber. It took a while to achieve this high quality of canvas and then to coat it, because I wanted to make sure we have recycled coating which was a real challenge,” said Hindmarch, adding that the bag sold out in seconds across her own stores and Net-a-porter. She is already working on the next drop, slated for April, with Matchesfashion.com.

To promote the project, Hindmarch chose

