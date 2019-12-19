Apolis Opens Store Dedicated to Market Bags, Pivots Away From Men’s wear

Los Angeles brand Apolis has opened an entire store dedicated to its popular Market Bags, and pivoted away from the men’s wear category.

Located at 806 East Third Street in L.A.’s Arts District, the industrial-chic Apolis Print Shop offers 10-minute customization of the brand’s reusable jute Fair Trade bags, and a station equipped with paint easels and iPads for kids to join the design process. There’s also a jute garden to connect customers to the natural materials behind the bags.

The store is located in the former location of the brand’s men’s wear flagship, a pioneer in the downtown Arts District neighborhood where Dover Street Market and Phillip Lim have since opened stores.

It represents a brand pivot for brothers Raan and Shea Parton, who launched Apolis in 2004 with workwear-inspired men’s wear basics, including the indigo boiled wool chore jackets loved by Chris Pine, Leonardo DiCaprio and others that helped to define L.A. as a creative hub for relaxed men’s wear in the late 2010s.

But in the long run, it’s the bags, launched in 2011, that were driving growth for the brand with the motto “advocacy through industry,” which has been dedicated to responsible manufacturing since Day One, partnering with factories in

