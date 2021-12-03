As Fashion and TV Get Closer, Coco de Mer Partners With ‘Killing Eve’

LONDON — Are TV series stars the new influencers?

As the power of the picture-perfect Instagram influencer is being questioned, fictional characters from hit TV and Netflix series — ranging from “Bridgerton” to “Gossip Girl” and “Squid Game” — are reemerging as the ultimate trend setters.

According to recent data by Lyst, the ’80s styling choices of the “Sex Education” cast or creative personalities like poet Kai-Isaiah-Jamal are starting to drive trends and move product much quicker than the Instagram set.

“Fashion lovers don’t need to look at some Instagram influencers anymore, they prefer to layer different styles, and mix influences from digital-born trends, Netflix, musicians or video games,” said Brenda Otero, Lyst’s cultural insights manager.

So, fashion brands are looking to grasp the momentum — and capitalize on the opportunity.

Coco de Mer is the latest to strike a deal with a blockbuster TV show. The British lingerie brand is readying the launch of a capsule with BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” set to launch on Dec. 6 on the label’s website and on Net-a-porter.

It’s following on the footsteps of the likes of Malone Souliers, which recently announced a “Bridgerton” shoe collaboration; Balmain which released a capsule for Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” movie, and Halston’s archival

