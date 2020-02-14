As the World Turns, NYFW Strives to Find Sure Footing

With an abbreviated show schedule and as the coronavirus outbreak widened by the day, New York Fashion Week took on a surreal “stop the world, I want to get off” feeling — or, as one retailer put it, “The world is spinning at a million miles an hour.”

There were nonetheless a few “fashion moments,” including Marc Jacobs’ dance performance-cum-fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday night that closed NYFW to the sounds of thunderous applause.

Retailers acknowledged that the fashion and retail industries have been in the throes of convulsive change, and said NYFW may have been another inflection point.

“It’s been a strange one,” said Roopal Patel, senior vice president and fashion director of Saks Fifth Avenue. “It has been clear with this New York Fashion Week that there are changes in the air, for sure. The way we’ve all been looking at NYFW — that’s not going to be its future. We’re used to having a set calendar with designers showing on particular days at set times. This generation of talent doesn’t have to do things the same way. The world is a very different place. All of us are being held accountable to look at the world with

