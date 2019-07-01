Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Asos x ‘The Lion King’ Collaboration Taps Into Nineties Nostalgia

Asos x ‘The Lion King’ Collaboration Taps Into Nineties Nostalgia

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

Asos is tapping into the hype for “The Lion King.”
The fast-fashion retailer is teaming with Disney to create a capsule collection based on the much-loved movie ahead of its upcoming live-action reboot, which will premiere in theaters on July 19.
Read More: How Asos Is Helping ‘Life Is Beautiful’ Diversify Product Beyond the Festival
Hitting Nineties nostalgia at its core, the collection leverages original scenes and beloved characters from the 1994 animated version, including images of Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa and Zazu. The pieces also incorporate popular prints from the decade, like tie-dye and animal and tropical patterns.
The collection spans women’s wear and men’s — also available in Asos Curve and Asos Plus sizes — and offers pieces like button-up shirts, shorts, T-shirts, sweaters, bodysuits, windbreakers, socks and hats. Standout collection pieces include a matching two-piece set featuring a print of Zazu the toucan and a T-shirt depicting the film’s famous “Circle of Life” scene, where Simba is introduced to the animal kingdom. The collection ranges in price from $13 to $87.
The collaboration with Asos comes after Luminess Cosmetics released its Lion King limited-edition collection created with Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John. The collection’s offerings are for the eye, lip and face

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.