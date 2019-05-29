At AG Jeans, Quality Reigns Supreme

SOUTH GATE, CALIF. — “You’re not eating; we don’t talk.”

Yul Ku delivered the statement softly with a half smile, mostly kidding as he gestured to a nearly empty box of Turkish delight, pistachio and rose petal-coated candies, set forth on the conference table at AG Jeans’ sprawling factory and headquarters in South Gate. He prods one more time for a guest to have a sampling before turning to the main topic of conversation and reason for the visit: AG’s recent installation of a water filtration system in its Mexico and South Gate factories that takes the company from 50 percent recycled water use to the ability to manufacture with 100 percent recycled water.

The summer collection, launched in March, reflected the first season of denim and ready-to-wear created under this new filtration system. Ku said this is the first time anyone in the industry has attempted such a feat, but acknowledged he and his peers in the market use too much water at a time when sustainability is top of mind for a new breed of consumer that demands to know the ins and outs of how their clothes are made.

Ku acknowledged the installation is an investment, and one that he

