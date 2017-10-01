Breaking News
At Valentino, Alber Elbaz Talks Being a Nerd

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion

SAVED BY THE BELL: It was back to school for guests attending the Valentino show Sunday, located in the gymnasium of the Lycée Carnot school, designed by Gustave Eiffel. So what kind of students were the show guests?
Clad in a black biker jacket with studded wave motifs at the back, Carla Bruni, who sat next to Valentino Garavani chattering away in Italian, looked like she’d have been a bit of a rebel. But the rest were remarkably well-behaved, so they all claimed.
“I was a very good student. I was a nerd and I remain one,” said Alber Elbaz. When asked if he had any projects in the pipeline, he teased: “You know, silence is a beautiful thing.”
Justice Smith, who has just wrapped filming “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” said he was a straight-A student. “I was so scared of the rules, although I think toward the end, that’s when I started to drop off. But I was a good kid, not to toot my own horn,” he said. Asked about his impressions of the French, this being his first trip to Paris, he replied: “Everyone tries to get you drunk, but I’m cool with that. We’ve been so jet-lagged. We were like,

