Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor and Fame and Partners Collaborate on Capsule

Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, the 27-year-old model, DJ and podcaster who’s also the daughter of Duran Duran bassist John Taylor and TV host and photographer Amanda de Cadenet, has a new gig. She’s teaming with Fame & Partners, a Los Angeles-contemporary collection of made-to-order essentials, on a capsule collection, which launches today.

The eight-piece capsule, which is available for a three-month period, is designed to recognize diversity with almost zero-waste sustainable manufacturing. The collection focuses on body inclusivity and will be sold exclusively online at fameandpartners.com.

“It allows us to have capabilities to customize each piece,” said Breanna Warner, who oversees brand marketing for Fame and Partners. She said customers can customize colors, length of the skirts, length of the tops, and size. They can also add straps for support. The pieces are manufactured in China.

Retail prices range from $129 to $279 and sizes run the gamut from 0-22.

De Cadenet Taylor and the team worked together to create pieces that fit women’s various body types properly.

“Breanna and I are friends and we were talking about doing something for a while, and she was a fan of my podcast,” said de Cadenet Taylor, when asked how the deal came together. “I always wanted

