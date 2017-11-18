Azzedine Alaïa Dies in Paris

PARIS — Azzedine Alaïa, one of the most iconic couturiers of the modern era whose body-con designs defined Eighties fashion, has died in Paris, his close friend Carla Sozzani, founder of 10 Corso Como, confirmed to WWD.

The diminutive Tunisian-born designer, known for his structured knitted dresses with fitted waists and impeccably cut, figure-hugging second skin silhouettes counted supermodel Naomi Campbell – his adoptive daughter – among his inner circle, one of a gang of glamazons including Farida Khelfa, Carla Bruni and Stephanie Seymour who became ambassadors of his style.

He was also deeply admired by his peers, with Nicolas Ghesquière and Alber Elbaz among his designer admirers.

The so-called “king of cling” famously liked to present his collections according to his own agenda outside of the show calendar, highly intimate affairs that were held in his Rue de Moussy headquarters in Paris’ Marais district.

The fiercely private designer also liked to host a flow of personalities from the worlds of film, fashion and art– from Sofia Coppola to Julian Schnabel – in his sprawling open kitchen, a pony-sized St. Bernard dog, Didine, sprawled at his feet.

The Alaïa brand is owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont.

