Balenciaga Brings Copyshop Concept to London’s Dover Street Market

DO IT YOURSELF: Balenciaga is bringing its copyshop concept to London’s Dover Street Market.

The personalized T-shirt printing service, first unveiled during its takeover of Paris concept store Colette last summer, will be installed in the store from Nov. 30 to Dec. 17, the brand said in a statement.

Touch screens will allow customers to create their own designs, using a selection of Balenciaga logos and graphics, to be printed instantly. The T-shirts will be available in black, white, gray and red, in two sizes for men and women, and will feature the mention “Balenciaga Do It Yourself Ts” on the back.

The project is an offshoot of Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia’s men’s wear show for fall 2017 exploring the corporate world, with items including sweatshirts bearing the slogan of the brand’s parent company Kering.

To mark the inauguration of the copyshop on Nov. 30, Balenciaga will offer an exclusive colorway of its Triple S sneaker in all Dover Street Market stores worldwide. The London installation will also feature a sculpture by Mark Jenkins and video screens.

The Balenciaga Triple S sneaker exclusive to Dover Street Market.

Courtesy

