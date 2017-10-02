Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Balenciaga Faces Fresh Casting Controversy at Paris Fashion Week

Balenciaga Faces Fresh Casting Controversy at Paris Fashion Week

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

MODEL BEHAVIOR: Balenciaga has come under fire again from a model complaining about its casting conditions, only weeks after parent company Kering and rival luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton launched a joint charter to ensure the well-being of models.
Louise Parker, a model and photographer, posted an image of herself giving the finger after failing to make the cut for Balenciaga’s spring show, held in Paris on Sunday, along with a profanity-laced caption.
“It feels great to take a 12 hour trip for a client, be fitted after waiting for hours, agree to have your hair cut for their show, only to be cancelled the following day,” she wrote. “Now that you’re finally paying attention to ‘model’s rights’ (I also got that doctor’s note to confirm a healthy BMI) maybe I’d feel better if I met with your so-called therapist that’s on call 24/7.”
Balenciaga said it paid for Parker to fly to Paris for a go and see and tried several looks on her at a fitting, but did not confirm her for the show. She was asked to cut her hair in a short, boyish style but did not agree to the length, so the hairdresser for the show

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.