Balenciaga Faces Fresh Casting Controversy at Paris Fashion Week

MODEL BEHAVIOR: Balenciaga has come under fire again from a model complaining about its casting conditions, only weeks after parent company Kering and rival luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton launched a joint charter to ensure the well-being of models.

Louise Parker, a model and photographer, posted an image of herself giving the finger after failing to make the cut for Balenciaga’s spring show, held in Paris on Sunday, along with a profanity-laced caption.

“It feels great to take a 12 hour trip for a client, be fitted after waiting for hours, agree to have your hair cut for their show, only to be cancelled the following day,” she wrote. “Now that you’re finally paying attention to ‘model’s rights’ (I also got that doctor’s note to confirm a healthy BMI) maybe I’d feel better if I met with your so-called therapist that’s on call 24/7.”

Balenciaga said it paid for Parker to fly to Paris for a go and see and tried several looks on her at a fitting, but did not confirm her for the show. She was asked to cut her hair in a short, boyish style but did not agree to the length, so the hairdresser for the show

