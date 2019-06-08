Balenciaga Opens New L.A. Flagship

Balenciaga is bringing its industrial warehouse chic to tony Rodeo Drive.

The Kering-owned brand has moved its L.A. flagship across the street to 338 N. Rodeo Drive, nearly doubling the floor space and introducing a new, two-story, garage-like design in keeping with artistic director Demna Gvasalia’s love of all things gritty.

Balenciaga is looking to the U.S. retail market for growth. The new store follows a Miami Design District flagship that bowed in April, and a Madison Avenue boutique is scheduled to open later this summer in New York.

About 6,000 square feet, the L.A. store was designed by Balenciaga’s in-house team under the creative direction of Gvasalia. The façade looks like it is sliced in half, with an enormous glass window letting the L.A. light in, while reflecting the palm trees lining the shopping street outside. The stone tile on the ground floor is flush with the sidewalk, giving the illusion of a continuous walkway. Inside, garage doors define the space, revealing raw, graffitied walls underneath, while polished metal tables, glowing displays and padded seating evoke a laboratory. Warehouse-style shelving and conveyor rails add to the industrial aesthetic.

Women’s accessories, eyewear, small leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear are on the ground floor, while

