Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Barneys New York Asserts Itself in New Campaign

Barneys New York Asserts Itself in New Campaign

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

Barneys New York is approaching its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings with tongue firmly planted in cheek. Wit, drollery and irony are much more in the retailer’s wheelhouse, and on display in a new national campaign, “Dear Shopper,” featured in the window displays and interiors of its flagships.
The concept, which was launched to coincide with New York Fashion Week, was created in partnership with Thom Bettridge and Richard Turley to communicate directly to customers that it’s business-as-usual while Barneys wends its way through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
“In the nearly 100 years that we’ve been in business, Barneys New York has always been vocal, using its witty and provocative spirit to define the cultural significance of fashion,” said Matthew Mazzucca, creative director of Barneys New York. “This campaign shows our customers that the Barneys New York they know and love is here to stay, along with the fashion they expect in all of our stores.”
The campaign is dominated by windows featuring sayings such as “Not Closed,” “The Emperor Has Clothes,” “Give Me Some” and “Attention Shoppers,” in fonts inspired by sensational headlines. Fall styles are pressed in glass slides “to signify transparency and radical honesty,” the retailer said. Shadow boxes inside

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.